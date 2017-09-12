James Franco Swears Off Porn, And Explains Why

Photo: From the set of King Cobra (Instagram)

Although James Franco produced and starred in the gay porn crime-drama film King Cobra, we've just come to learn that he, himself doesn't watch adult films.

The 39-year-old actor, who currently stars in another porn-centric project, HBO's new drama series The Deuce, made the admission to US Weekly.

He says:

"I don't know if you believe me or not. I watched it in my day. I certainly watched it as research for this show. [But] I don't watch porn. "I have no moralistic stand against it by any means, but in unregulated capitalism, I think that's one of the main points of our show," he continued. "There's always these people, a select few who sort of come out on top and the rest are just thrown under the bus."

The Deuce, which follows the rise of the porn industry in New York in the 70s, premiered over the weekend.

Franco continues:

"My friend Rashida Jones came out with a documentary called Hot Girls Wanted a couple of years ago and I think the main point I took away from that film is that these young women [in porn] are not protected. They have union. It's just completely unregulated," Franco told Us of the moment his view on pornography changed. "They go out to Florida and they're just sort of ground up in a matter of months and just discarded, and nobody is there to protect them. There's no laws to protect them and that is very much the case in our show as well."

The Deuce airs Sundays at 9 p.m., on HBO.

