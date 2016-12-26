James Franco & Zachary Quinto Are Lovers In 'I Am Michael' Trailer

Director Justin Kelly's much anticipated I Am Michael arrives on VOD and in limited release in theaters on January 27 and we've got our first trailer!

The film stars James Franco as Michael Glatze, a former gay rights activist and journalist who becomes a Christian pastor and rejects the gay "lifestyle" following a health scare.

Zachary Quinto portrays his boyfriend in the film. Watch the trailer:

(H/T: NNNext)