James Van Der Beek's Bulge Is Causing An Instagram Meltdown

Instinct Staff | September 11, 2017

We're sure plenty of you have fond memories of watching Dawson's Creek in the late 90s.

And perhaps this new photo of James Van Der Beek will cause a few of those memories to come flooding back.

Speaking of flooding, our basment is now drenched!

 

@latelateshow is always such a fun hang, I brought the whole crew this time. Tonight w/ @jimgaffigan @liampayne

A post shared by James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames) on

James shared the photo taken backstage, during his recent appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

And upon viewing the snap, followers went wild:

"The bulge was intentional, right?"

Said another fan:

"Is that a salami in your pants or are you just glad to see me? LOL!"

 

Comments

c.d.
+1
0
-1
[-]

Omg half the time its just the way the pants fall. Do you REALLY think Dawson is running around in pant suits with his Dawson OLeary hanging out everywhere? Hoping against hope is such an endearing human trait. 

Add new comment