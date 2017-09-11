James Van Der Beek's Bulge Is Causing An Instagram Meltdown

We're sure plenty of you have fond memories of watching Dawson's Creek in the late 90s.

And perhaps this new photo of James Van Der Beek will cause a few of those memories to come flooding back.

Speaking of flooding, our basment is now drenched!

@latelateshow is always such a fun hang, I brought the whole crew this time. Tonight w/ @jimgaffigan @liampayne A post shared by James Van Der Beek (@vanderjames) on Sep 6, 2017 at 8:04pm PDT

James shared the photo taken backstage, during his recent appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

And upon viewing the snap, followers went wild:

"The bulge was intentional, right?"

Said another fan: