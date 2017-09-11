James Van Der Beek's Bulge Is Causing An Instagram Meltdown
Instinct Staff | September 11, 2017
We're sure plenty of you have fond memories of watching Dawson's Creek in the late 90s.
And perhaps this new photo of James Van Der Beek will cause a few of those memories to come flooding back.
Speaking of flooding, our basment is now drenched!
James shared the photo taken backstage, during his recent appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden.
And upon viewing the snap, followers went wild:
"The bulge was intentional, right?"
Said another fan:
"Is that a salami in your pants or are you just glad to see me? LOL!"
