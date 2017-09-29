Jane Fonda Comments On Disastrous Megyn Kelly Interview

Jane Fonda is going on the record to comment on her disastrous interview with Megyn Kelly.

Speaking to ET Canada, Fonda says:

“Given the fact that we don’t have a lot of time and [Robert Redford] is right here, it’s a weird thing to bring up–whether I’ve had plastic surgery or not. “I have and I’ve talked about it. Seemed like the wrong time and place to ask that question.”

You may recall that Fonda was on Kelly's show to discuss her new Netflix film, Our Souls at Night, co-starring her long-time friend, Robert Redford.

Speaking of the cringe-worthy interview, Redford says:

“I think Jane didn’t want to go there,” he said. “I think she didn’t want to have the show turn into about her, her surgery, or her look.”

Do you think Megyn Kelly will be able to bounce back after this terrible week?

Twitter doesn't seem to think so:

jane fonda just shutting down megyn kelly and taking that interview for herself while robert redford had her back the whole time pic.twitter.com/AQXsmQtUoF — steph (@stephssdubois) September 27, 2017

Jane Fonda is NOT impressed with Megyn Kelly, because you can take the girl out of Fox News, but you can't take Fox News out of the girl. pic.twitter.com/U1aVq6ukwM — CeeLee (@CeeLeeMusic) September 27, 2017

If I ever need to conjure a Patronus I will close my eyes and remember the transcendent faces Jane Fonda made at Megyn Kelly this morning. pic.twitter.com/PTrbINrFN1 — Heather Hogan (@theheatherhogan) September 27, 2017

Megyn Kelly asks Jane Fonda about her plastic surgery, learns you do not fuck with Jane Fonda. pic.twitter.com/uLSPcMwkuU — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) September 27, 2017

