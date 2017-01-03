Janet Jackson Gives Birth To Son
Instinct Staff | January 3, 2017
Janet Jackson is a mom!! According to PEOPLE, Janet gave birth to a son on Tuesday!
Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana welcomed their first child, a son, on Tuesday, Jan. 3, her rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.
“Janet Jackson and husband Wissam Al Mana are thrilled to welcome their new son Eissa Al Mana into the world,” a rep for the singer, 50, says in a statement.
“Janet had a stress-free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably.”
Congratulations, Janet and Wissam!
