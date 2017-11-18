Jason Momoa and His 8-Pack Marvelously Hit the Gym

Jason Momoa has a lot to be happy about right now! His new movie Justice League just came out yesterday and we are predicting it will be a massive hit (for obvious reasons given how big the franchise is, not to mention other super hunks in it including Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill). He also just got married to Lisa Bonet in a secret wedding last month! All good things.

What's even better, and let's be honest here, is that Jason is one of the most drop dead gorgeous men in Hollywood right now. He would've been a much better candidate for PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive as opposed to some other dude they put on the cover.

Mark Twight, who is an American climber, writer and the founder of Gym Jones, has a stellar Instagram account that recently highlighted Jason shirtless, and using what he calls "secret JL hand signals." Not sure what those mean, but this photo is simply too good to pass up.

See below, and enjoy.