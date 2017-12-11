Jaxton Wheeler is Taking a Break From Social Media After August Ames Backlash

Porn star Jaxton Wheeler received a ton of backlash over his tweet that he sent to August Ames prior to her committing suicide (she was 23), where he said ""The world is awaiting your apology or for you to swallow a cyanide pill. Either or we'll take it." This was in reference to her tweet that she wrote saying that she didn't want to work with a man who has done gay porn, her reasoning being her safety and that she didn't want to put her body at risk.

He apologized about the incident in an exclusive with The Sword, saying "I am saddened a fellow model is gone. My intention was to bring about a conversation about the stigmas and issues talent like myself deal with every day. I acknowledge that I responded with emotions and an unfortunate choice of words."

On his Twitter today (which he removed his photo and has a purple background now), he announced that he will be taking a break from social media as he wants to focus on the support of his friends and family.

He followed up that post with a quoted tweet about an article in Newsweek about the incident between him and August, saying "Thousands of apologies won't change anything, me myself has reevaluated everypart of me but we can all still do better going forward to use this as something honorable in the memory of this tragedy."

August received a ton of social media backlash prior to her passing, and it looks like a lot of that has been passed onto Jaxton. Will we ever see a day where we can use social media as a way to not combat but argue effectively with one another?