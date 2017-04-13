Jeff Varner Apologizes After Outing Trans 'Survivor' Competitor Zeke Smith

By now you've probably witnessed the very public outing of Survivor competitor Zeke Smith as a transgender man on national television by his fellow competitor Jeff Varner.

Varner tweeted this apology Wednesday night after the episode aired:

For his part, Zeke Smith tells PEOPLE that forgiveness is a process--and it's one that he hasn't fully completed.

“It’s tough with Varner,” says Smith, who was interviewed exclusively for the current issue of PEOPLE. “I don’t think he hates trans people. I just think he has a lot of misconceptions about trans people. I think if he wants to be an ally to trans people, he has a long way to go.”

“It was hard to see me hug him that night and tell him that it was going to be okay,” says Smith. “But it was important for me to show that he had not cowed me; that whatever shots he meant to take at me, he missed; that I was the stronger man and he was the one weeping.”

“In the moment, it felt like the right thing to do was accept his apology and say that we’d find a way to work it out, but I don’t really – I really struggle with forgiving him every day,” says Smith. “I’ve had to think a lot about what forgiveness is. Forgiveness is not forgetting what happened. It’s not excusing what happened. I don’t even think forgiveness means I have to be his friend — and I don’t think I ever will be his friend.” “But I think forgiveness is about hope – hope that he understands why what he did was wrong, hope that he doesn’t ever do something like this again and hope that whatever compelled him to give into his worst instincts in a dark moment is resolved for him,” he continues. “I do wish him the best, I just think I wish him the best from afar.”

