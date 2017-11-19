Jeffrey Tambor To Leave Transparent Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

After allegations from former co-stars of sexual misconduct, Jeffrey Tambor has announced today, that he will not be returning to the Emmy Winning Amazon series, Transparent.

In a statement to Deadline, Tambor said,

Playing Maura Pfefferman on Transparent has been one of the greatest privileges and creative experiences of my life. What has become clear over the past weeks, however, is that this is no longer the job I signed up for four years ago. I’ve already made clear my deep regret if any action of mine was ever misinterpreted by anyone as being aggressive, but the idea that I would deliberately harass anyone is simply and utterly untrue. Given the politicized atmosphere that seems to have afflicted our set, I don’t see how I can return to Transparent.”

Tambor had been accused of sexual misconduct by his pervious assistant Van Barnes. and co-start Trace Lysette. He denied all allegations.

GLAAD and Our Lady J also called for his removal from the show after the allegations came to light.

According to Deadline, it seems that there had been talk of removing Tambor and his character from season 5 of the show due to legal reasons before the allegations. Today Tambor helped make the decision for the show.

