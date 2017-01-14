Jennifer Holliday Cancels Inauguration Performance, Says Gay Community Caused Change Of Heart

Dreamgirls star Jennifer Holliday has canceled her planned performance at the Trump Inauguration following intense backlash.

She spoke with The Hollywood Reporter regarding her decision to back out and interestingly shared that it was the gay community specifically that informed her change of heart.

From The Hollywood Reporter:

How did the process work as far as withdrawing from the concert a day after the announcement?

I thought about it and about 3:00 am, after someone sent me an email of an article from The Daily Beast from the gay community. I read that and it really struck home with me.

The gay community has been so faithful and good to me. We share a bond because I really feel that there’d be no Jennifer Holliday or even a Dreamgirls lasting and being still relevant in this 21st century, some 35 years later, if it had not been for the gay community. Also, in the early ‘80s was the start of the HIV epidemic, at that time it had no name, I was right in the middle of that with the gay community.

That [letter], because of the way they structured it and to give me insight on what was really going on with them and their fears and their concerns about what their fate will be now, that got me right at the heart. Because I don’t want my name to be associated with heartbreak or sadness thinking that I’m in support of something, when I’m just thinking that I was just singing a song. I had no reason to try to say “OK, well, I’m making a point” by singing. I just thought I was singing to have my voice lend hope and healing and love and that sort of thing.