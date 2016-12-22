'Jeopardy' Honors Cindy Stowell, Winner Who Passed Away From Cancer Before Episodes Aired

By now you've probably seen and heard about Cindy Stowell, the Jeopardy contestant who realized her dream of competing on the show while also battling Stage 4 cancer. Stowell passed away on December 5 before her episodes aired, but fans of the show got to see her win SIX times and inspire the world along the way. Stowell is donating all of her winnings to cancer research.

Here's Cindy sharing her experience with Jeopardy in her own words.

And here's Alex Trebek's tribute to Cindy on-air.