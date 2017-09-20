Jimmy Kimmel Blasts GOP Senator For 'Lying To My Face' About Health Care Bill

Earlier this year, talk show host Jimmy Kimmel shared the emotional story of his newborn child's terrifying health scare.

Shortly thereafter, Kimmel had Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy on his show.

At the time, the Republican Senator appeared to agree with Kimmel that, "No family should be denied medical care, emergency or otherwise, because they can't afford it."

But under a new GOP healthcare bill, health insurance would only become more costly.

Said Kimmel:

“This new bill actually does pass ‘the Jimmy Kimmel Test’ – but a different ‘Jimmy Kimmel Test.’ In this one, your child with a pre-existing condition will get the care he needs if, and only if, his father is Jimmy Kimmel. Otherwise you might be screwed. Now I don’t know what happened to Bill Cassidy, but when he was on this publicity tour, he listed his demands for a health care bill very clearly.”

He added:

“Not only to Bill Cassidy fail the Jimmy Kimmel test, he failed the Bill Cassidy test. He failed his own test and you don’t see that happen very much. This bill they came up with is actually worse than the one that, thank God, Republicans like Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski and John McCain torpedoed over the summer.”

Kimmel concluded:

“They’re counting on you to be so overwhelmed with all the information, you just trust them to take care of you. But they’re not taking care of you, they’re taking care of the people who give them money, like insurance companies."

Watch:

