Jimmy Kimmel Gives Update On Newborn Son's Health

Jimmy Kimmel got emotional when he spoke of the birth of his son Billy at the opening of his show, last week.

Billy was born with a dangerous heart condition and required immediate surgery.

“I have a story to tell about something that happened to our family last week. “Before I go into it, I want you to know it has a happy ending.”

Jimmy's raw, and honest story segued rather naturally into a discussion about the state of the American health care system.

“We were brought up to believe that we live in the greatest country in the world. “But until a few years ago, millions and millions of us had no access to health insurance at all. You know, before 2014, if you were born with congenital heart disease, like my son was, there’s a good chance you’d never be able to get health insurance, because you had a pre-existing condition.”

And if your parents didn’t have insurance?

“You may not even live long enough to get denied because of your pre-existing condition. “If your baby is going to die and it doesn’t have to, it shouldn’t matter how much money you make. “I think that’s something that whether you’re a Republican or a Democrat or something else, we all agree on that, right?”

Thankfully, Jimmy reported that his son is in good health, and is thriving.

He said on his show on Monday:

"Our son Billy is doing very well. "He's eating, he's getting bigger, he's sleeping well. He can read now, which they say is unusual for his age."

Sadly, taking on the subject of health care has not faired so well for him.

"There was so much kindness, so much compassion, it was hard to even process. "But there were also some not so nice things that people said online, including members of the media. "I can't even count the number of times I've been called an 'out of touch Hollywood elitist creep' this week. "Which, I have to say, I kind of appreciate. Because when I was a kid, we had to drink powdered milk because we couldn’t afford the liquid. Our orange juice came frozen out of a can, it would squeeze out. My father -- on the rare occasion we took a family trip -- would hide our dog in the back of the car and then smuggle it into our motel room to avoid paying the two-dollar pet fee."

