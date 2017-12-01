Jimmy Kimmel Offers To 'Fight' Roy Moore
Instinct Staff | December 1, 2017
US Judge and Senate Candidate Roy Moore got into a Twitter spat with late night show host Jimmy Kimmel, yesterday.
As you likely know, several women have accused Moore of making inappropriate advances toward them, when he was in his 30s and they were in their teens.
But back to the matter at hand: Yesterday, a friend of Kimmel's went down to crash Moore's rally in Alabama.
In response to the disruption, Moore took to Twitter to criticize Kimmel.
To which Kimmel responded:
Moore replied:
And Kimmel answered:
Quite the zinger, but Kimmel wasn't done yet.
Last night on his show, he said:
