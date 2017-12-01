Jimmy Kimmel Offers To 'Fight' Roy Moore

US Judge and Senate Candidate Roy Moore got into a Twitter spat with late night show host Jimmy Kimmel, yesterday.

As you likely know, several women have accused Moore of making inappropriate advances toward them, when he was in his 30s and they were in their teens.

But back to the matter at hand: Yesterday, a friend of Kimmel's went down to crash Moore's rally in Alabama.

A sample of Jake Byrd's friendly visit to support Roy @MooreSenate in Alabama https://t.co/ZmbZbgRhT5 MORE MOORE LATER TONIGHT! — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) November 30, 2017

In response to the disruption, Moore took to Twitter to criticize Kimmel.

.@jimmykimmel If you want to mock our Christian values, come down here to Alabama and do it man to man. #ALSen https://t.co/E7oQB9D83P — Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) November 30, 2017

To which Kimmel responded:

Sounds great Roy - let me know when you get some Christian values and I’ll be there! — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) November 30, 2017

Moore replied:

Despite D.C. and Hollywood Elites' bigotry towards southerners, Jimmy, we'll save you a seat on the front pew. https://t.co/z7n6uaeyCj — Judge Roy Moore (@MooreSenate) November 30, 2017

And Kimmel answered:

OK Roy, but I'm leaving my daughters at home! P.S. - wear that cute little leather vest https://t.co/scweglm2Fg — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) November 30, 2017

Quite the zinger, but Kimmel wasn't done yet.

Last night on his show, he said: