Joe Biden Calls On Trump To Condemn LGBTQ Abuses In Chechnya

Former Vice President Joe Biden spoke out strongly against the persecution and abuse of suspected gay men in Chechnya and called on the Trump administration to condemn the LGBTQ crisis.

From The Hill:

“I am disgusted and appalled by reports from both the Russian media and non-governmental organizations that authorities in the Russian republic of Chechnya have rounded up, tortured and even murdered individuals who are believed to be gay,” he said in a statement Friday.

“When faced with such crimes of hate and inhumanity, it is the responsibility of every person of conscience to speak out – to oppose this campaign of violence before it continues further.”

Biden added that President Trump’s administration should confront Russia about reported human rights abuses in Chechnya.

“I hope that the current administration lives up to the promises it has made to advance human rights for everyone by raising this issue directly with Russia’s leaders,” he said.

“Every man or woman on Earth is entitled to be treated with dignity – to live without fear and to love freely. The United States must lead the way to demand an end to these egregious violations of human rights.”