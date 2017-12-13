Joe Biden Comforts Meghan McCain Over Her Dad's Brain Cancer Battle

Joe Biden comforted and consoled a tearful Meghan McCain in a deeply moving moment on “The View," earlier today.

As you may know, Meghan's father Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) was diagnosed with the same aggressive form of brain cancer that claimed the life of the former Vice President's son Beau Biden, back in 2015.

Joe Biden appeared on the morning talk show to promote his memoir, “Promise Me, Dad,” in which he recounts his son's cancer battle.

To him, Meghan, overcome with emotion, confessed:

“I couldn't get through your book, I tried. Your son Beau had the same cancer my father was diagnosed with six months ago."

She continued:

“I think about Beau almost every day, and I was told that this doesn’t get easier, but you cultivate the tools to work with this and live with this. I know you and your family have been through a tragedy that I couldn't conceive of.”

At that point, Biden moved to sit by McCain.

He said:

“There is hope, and if anybody can make it, your dad [can.]"

Biden spoke of the many medical breakthroughs that are helping patients to fight cancer, before he spoke affectionately of his friend, John.

"We’re like two brothers who were somehow raised by two different fathers or something because of our points of view. But I know, and I mean this sincerely, even when your dad got mad at me, saying I should get the hell off the ticket. "I know if I picked up the phone tonight and called John McCain and said, ‘I’m at Second and Vine in Oshkosh and I need your help, come,’ he’d get on a plane and come, and I would for him, too."

He added:

“I swear, guys, we are going to be beat this damn disease."

Watch: