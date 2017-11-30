Joe Scarborough: Trump Has Dementia, His Allies Told Me

MSNBC Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough called Donald Trump, "completely detached from reality," on his program earlier today.

Scarborough also suggested that sources close to Trump once told him the president has "early stages of dementia."

This morning, Scarborough said:

"You have somebody inside the White House that the New York Daily News says is mentally unfit. That people close to him say is mentally unfit, that people close to him during the campaign told me had early stages of dementia."