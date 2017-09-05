Joel Osteen To Texans: God Sent Hurricane Because He Knows You Can Handle It

Pastor Joel Osteen caught a massive amount of flack for dragging his feet to open his Houston megachurch to men, women, and children displaced from their homes by Hurricane Harvey.

But perhaps you can attribute that to his belief that God sent the hurricane because he knew that Texans would be able to handle it.

From Mediaite:

Bringing up a biblical story involving Jesus and his apostles sailing across a lake during a hurricane-like storm, Osteen said that Jesus didn’t wake up during the squall because he knew they could handle it. “If they were all going to die, he would have gotten up without them having to wake him up,” he exclaimed. Osteen then went on to tell his congregation that sometimes they may call on God to “fix this right now” as they panic during a storm, but that God apparently has a plan. “The reason it may seem like God is not waking up is not because he’s ignoring you, not because he’s uninterested, it’s because he knows you can handle it,” he stated. Osteen added, “Take it as a compliment.”

H/T: Joe My God