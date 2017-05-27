John Barrowman Says Goodbye To 'Arrow' Fans

John Barrowman said goodbye Arrow fans on Instagram after his character was killed off the series.

Check out the Instagram videos:

Gay Star News transcribes:

‘By now you know that Malcolm Merlyn is no more,’ he began.

‘I know they’ve done it off-camera but I’m here to tell you I won’t be coming back next season. I want you to know how wonderful it has been for the last five years to be part of the Arrow universe and all the shows connected to it.’

‘Arrow and Malcolm Merlyn have changed my life over here in the states and opened many, many doors and granted me some wonderful opportunities. It’s also introduced me to … a new fanbase – friends, family that I think of all of you as. I think that’s probably the most important thing to me.

‘I’m very sad to be leaving the Arrow-verse. I love playing Malcolm Merlyn. As sad as it may be, I understand how shows must change and also characters must change and develop.

‘But that doesn’t mean that I’m not very sad and upset about it. I appreciate your support and love you all.’