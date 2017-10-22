John Boyega Responded To Fan's Requests For A Star Wars Gay Romance

John Boyega shared his thoughts on the Star Wars gay romance rumors.

If you saw the latest Star Wars film in the main storyline, you probably caught wind of the quick bond that John Boyega and Oscar Isaac’s characters made.

Their strong bromance was so noteworthy that fans want it to evolve into a romance and while the suits behind the franchise (and some actors in front of it) said they wouldn’t be against the idea, John Boyega’s saying its definitely not happening anytime soon.

Boyega spoke to Metro about the film series’ responsibility towards diversity and progressiveness (after all, it’s about a universe where humans and aliens cohabitat. Shouldn’t there be all kinds of lives and livelihoods represented?).

John Boyega thinks so as he said, “There definitely is that responsibility, but more the responsibility to hire those from those experiences to share their creative light, that’s the pivotal thing. If you hire the same sort of people you’re just getting the same sort of film. It’s not wrong, but then there’s a lack of variety.”

Then, the topic changed to an ongoing desire by some fans to have Poe Dameron (played by Oscar Issac) and Finn Jones (played by Boyega) to start a romance.

“I think that Oscar is always looking at me with love in his eyes, and I guess that the fans saw it. And then they realized that either he needs to chill or come out.”

That said, just because John Boyega says he understands doesn’t mean it’s going to happen.

“We’ve talked about it, but I think you’re not going to see it in The Last Jedi. In the next six or eight months, we will have some meetings about the stories that we will develop next.”

Normally, it would seem like the possibility of a gay romance in such a high profile film is a faint dream. That said, the revamped Star Wars franchise has proven itself to be focused on diversity and inclusivity.

That said, the franchise, and it's head Kathleen Kennedy, have been getting heat for being so focused on diversity (especially in terms of its continual female leads), so perhaps including a gay romance would be the final straw for some Star Wars "fans."

While we might have to wait till the next movie (or maybe some potential movies after that) to see if a gay romance blossoms, we can at least enjoy the inevitable bonding scenes Dameron and Jones will share in Star Wars: The Last Jedi which airs December 15.