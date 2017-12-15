John Cena The "Female" During Hot Dance With Hugh Jackman!

Hot straight actors pulling homosensual stunts is far from new, because on air man on man shenanigans pretty much always work on shameless thirsty Internet goers. Like... me! While chatting with Hugh Jackman on The Late Late Show with James Corden, beefy wrestler John Cena divulged that he isn't prepared for the all-important first dance with fiancé Nikki Bella to take place during their upcoming nuptials. Well guess who happens to be a skilled dancer ready and willing to show Cena his moves in this random and not planned clip. Hugh Jackman! Hugh knew.

Cena gets the ball rolling right at the beginning of their dance when he states:

I know Nicole is going to want to lead, so you don't have to be the female. I will be the female.

I assume that if Cena ever said that to me I'd go into cardiac arrest, but Jackman maintains his composure and continues to give Cena an education he'll never forget by instructing him with:

look in the eyes.

To which Cena repeats over and over:

I'm so nervous. I'm so nervous.

Hmm kay. Now I would never in a million years want to sexualize something as innocent as two of the most stunningly stacked men in Hollywood embracing one another and saying thing like "I'm so nervous." Cause whoever did that would seriously be messed up and gross. ::Wink:: But seriously, it's so great to see two straight guys with enough confidence to have fun with one another like this, and I think we can all agree that Nicki is one lucky lady!

Are you loving this hilarious clip, or do you think we're getting into gay-baiting territory? Let us know in the comments below!