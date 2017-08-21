John Stamos Shares Photo Of His Naked Bum On Instagram

John Stamos just turned 54-years-old, and he looks as handsome as ever!

And as a birthday gift to his fans, John generously shared an Instagram snap in which you can see his peachy cheeks...and we're not talking the ones on his face!

#54 and clean. Thanks for the birthday wishes! A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on Aug 19, 2017 at 5:46pm PDT

Naturally, many fans had a positive response to the photo.

Said one person:

"If only #johnstamos tiger beat would have had this while my room was wallpapered with your photos! May need to wall paper my bedroom again! #cantgettiredofthis thank you and happy birthday!! 54 never looked so good!!"

Commented another fan:

"54 year old birthday suit looking sahweet on you Johnny."

Happy Birthday, John Stamos! And thanks for the prezzie!