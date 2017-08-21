John Stamos Shares Photo Of His Naked Bum On Instagram
Instinct Staff | August 21, 2017
John Stamos just turned 54-years-old, and he looks as handsome as ever!
And as a birthday gift to his fans, John generously shared an Instagram snap in which you can see his peachy cheeks...and we're not talking the ones on his face!
Naturally, many fans had a positive response to the photo.
Said one person:
"If only #johnstamos tiger beat would have had this while my room was wallpapered with your photos! May need to wall paper my bedroom again! #cantgettiredofthis thank you and happy birthday!! 54 never looked so good!!"
Commented another fan:
"54 year old birthday suit looking sahweet on you Johnny."
Happy Birthday, John Stamos! And thanks for the prezzie!
