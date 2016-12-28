John Waters Hospitalized, Misses His Holiday Party

Don't even think about it, 2016.

Iconic queer filmmaker John Waters was hospitalized last week and had to miss his own holiday party!

The Baltimore Fishbowl reports:

Baltimore filmmaker and author John Waters spent time in the hospital briefly on Dec. 23 and missed his own annual Christmas party, but he’s already on the mend. Guests invited to Waters’ North Baltimore home for the party two days before Christmas say they arrived to learn that the host would not be present. They say the explanation was that Waters went to the hospital for treatment of kidney stones. “It was a very weird Friday evening, a John Waters party without John,” one guest said after the party.

Thankfully, Waters confirmed that he's already on the road back to health (and has his humor in tact) in an email to the Fishbowl:

“Since my party has always been private and off the record I think I’ll just keep it that way,” Waters wrote. “I am fine and it’s a new concept in home entertainment — the host doesn’t show up. All is well. JW.”

It better be, John! We need you!

(H/T: NNNext)