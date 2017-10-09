Jon Snow Will Gladly 'Get His Bum Out For Anyone' !

Game of Thrones fans went wild after they got a clear view of Jon Snow's ass in the recent season finale. (NSFW-ish!)

And now, Kit Harington, the handsome actor who embodies the beloved (and lusted after) GoT character has gone on the record to talk about his spectacular bottom.

Having worked on the show for so many seasons, Harington says he's at complete ease with scenes that call for nudity. And actually, he's willing to get his bum out for anyone who asks...

He told UK chat show host Jonathan Ross:

“If you’re getting your bum out in front of 60 million people you do your homework – lots of squats. I have a naturally hairless bum!” “I’ll get it out for anyone!”

Don't threaten us with a good time!

H/T: Attitude