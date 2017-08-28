Jon Snow's Perfect Butt Drives Game Of Thrones Fans Wild, In Season Finale
Instinct Staff | August 28, 2017
Last night's season finale of Game of Thrones was satisfying for a number of reasons, and to avoid other spoilers we'll single out our favorite...
We got a crystal clear view of Jon Snow's ass!
We've had a peek at Jon's perky bum before, but on last night's season finale, you couldn't miss the light shining from his silver moon!
(You should probably stop reading here, if you'd like to avoid spoilers.)
Otherwise, scroll down...
.
.
.
.
.
.
As you can see, Jon and Dany finally got it on.
And we're not the only ones who noticed.
Check out the fandom's reaction on Twitter:
We thank the Lord of Light for this blessing!
H/T: BuzzFeed
Add new comment