Josh Brolin Shows Off His Ripped 'Deadpool 2' Body

Instinct Staff | October 23, 2017

We can't wait to see Josh Brolin in action!

Previously we shared with you the news that the actor had best cast to play the role of Cable opposite Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool 2.

Per The Hollywood Reporter:

Cable was co-created by Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld and writer Louise Simonson and is described as in many ways being the opposite of Deadpool: a man who is a leader and used to being obeyed, who is very controlled but with an aura of simmering violence. In the comics, Cable was from the future and was the adult son of Scott Summers, also known as the X-Man Cyclops.

Over the summer, he took to Instagram to give us a peek at his ripped body.

Since then, the 49-year-old actor has continued to pack on muscle!

 

A post shared by Josh Brolin (@joshbrolin) on

 

Alright. A workout tip? From me? It actually makes me laugh. Worked out at Gold's this morning with Kathryn. Leg day. I hate leg day but always feel good afterward. 30 mins of cardio after that. 15 mins of abs. I always warm up. For full workouts go to @iambuilt. Justin and Steph Lovato have really put together some good, thoughtful, inspired workouts. What I like the most about them are they don't go too heavy (very injury conscious), they are really strong on form (very injury conscious) and they are all about shocking the muscle by mixing up workouts (best results). Here's the deal: the clean eating thing is so much of it. It's okay to cheat, but prolonged cheating will make you feel like shit. The point is to feel good and I think most of us have a problem feeling good for too long. Have a cheat day that you set -- better, a cheat meal, but if you want to take a day, fuck it. A routine right now is I like to workout in the morning. I eat 5-6 meals a day of protein and fat (fat in eggs and almonds), carbs at night. I know a lot of vegans and I don't eat too much meat except fish. I love my fish. Quinoa is great for protein. Mushrooms are great for protein. Forbidden rice is great for carbs and nutrients (black rice). I tried intermittent fasting but for what I'm doing now, I can't hold the size; I need to eat. The minute I put starches in I start to explode. I did that during "Legacy" and I got up to 240 in no time. My workouts are typically two hours long: an hour fifteen of lifting, 30 cardio, 15 abs/stretching. The key is to start light at first. If you've been away from it for a while, the pain is unattractive. Don't go too heavy. It'll set you back, and you won't want to go. Do enough to feel sore and touch that feeling that you're dying a little bit. Mix one day in of 30 mins of anaerobic work. That feeling will start to transform into strength and you'll actually come to enjoy it. Progress. When I stop all this, I just don't feel as good: my knees are better because of it, my back problems are gone, I sleep better and I have better energy. I train 6 days, rest one. Look up @iambuilt. #itsarevolution @prevailactivewear @kathrynbrolin @iambuilt

A post shared by Josh Brolin (@joshbrolin) on

ET recently caught up with Brolin to ask if he'd keep up with his fitness routine now that filming is done.

“See me in two weeks and I will have fat, chipmunk cheeks,” he joked. “No, I won’t. I will keep it up because I’m almost 50, so it feels better to be in shape. I”m just a little beat up from Deadpool.”

