Josh Brolin Shows Off His Ripped 'Deadpool 2' Body

Previously we shared with you the news that the actor had best cast to play the role of Cable opposite Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool 2.

Cable was co-created by Deadpool co-creator Rob Liefeld and writer Louise Simonson and is described as in many ways being the opposite of Deadpool: a man who is a leader and used to being obeyed, who is very controlled but with an aura of simmering violence. In the comics, Cable was from the future and was the adult son of Scott Summers, also known as the X-Man Cyclops.

Over the summer, he took to Instagram to give us a peek at his ripped body.

Since then, the 49-year-old actor has continued to pack on muscle!

ET recently caught up with Brolin to ask if he'd keep up with his fitness routine now that filming is done.

“See me in two weeks and I will have fat, chipmunk cheeks,” he joked. “No, I won’t. I will keep it up because I’m almost 50, so it feels better to be in shape. I”m just a little beat up from Deadpool.”