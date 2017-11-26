Josh Hutcherson Opens Up About His Infamous 'Massive Peen' Scene!

The internet went into thirst and confusion overhaul a couple of weeks back over Josh Hutcherson's penises (yes, I'm using this as a plural) in his Hulu series Futureman.

Here's a recap. Josh plays a guy also named Josh (last name Futterman) who gets recruited to travel through time in an attempt to prevent the extinction of humanity. In one scene of the show, he meets another version of himself in the future that accidentally swapped dicks with a hung guy while traveling through dimensions. It turns into a Josh vs. Josh showdown. It's naked, and it's fabulous.

The question on everyone's minds was which was real: the comically large peen on one of the Josh's or the normal sized version on the other?

He answered that question on his Twitter account recently, where a user asked "In the naked scene, was it a stunt double?"

"It’s a combination of me with camera lock-offs, and also a stunt double, and a lot of prosthetics as I’m sure you may have noticed.”

Hrmm, so question answered, but still so many questions in our minds about what prosthetics were used and what was really "real" on him? Regardless, you look good Josh, so thanks for this memorable scene!