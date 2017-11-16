Jude Law Is Young Dumbledore In New Cast Photo From 'Fantastic Beasts' Sequel

FYI Harry Potter fans, you have exactly a year before Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald hits theaters.

But to tide you over, Warner Bros. has just released the first cast photo from the film. And better yet, it gives us a peek at Jude Law as a young Albus Dumbledore.

As you can see, the cast photo also provides another glimpse at Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald.

And here's the entire cast, neatly assembled:

Although she wouldn't confirm it, J.K. Rowling hinted that Dumbledore could be openly gay in the Fantastic Beasts films. (Rowling first revealed that the beloved character was gay, back in 2007.)

She previously told Variety:

“You will see Dumbledore as a younger man and quite a troubled man. "We’ll see him at that formative period of his life. As far as his sexuality is concerned...watch this space.”

Since Dumbledore was in love with Gellert Grindelwald, perhaps we'll see a few romantic sparks in the sequel?

In one year, return to the Wizarding World with Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. #MagicInProgress #FantasticBeasts pic.twitter.com/8aWj8xhGj5 — Fantastic Beasts (@FantasticBeasts) November 16, 2017

Head to EW to learn more about Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald