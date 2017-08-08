Judge Judy Is Here To Stay!

Judge Judy Renewed Until 2021!

This Is Not Baloney!

One of television’s most popular daytime faces and favorite judge, Judy Sheindlin, isn’t going away anytime soon!

Deadline is reporting that Judge Judy will air on CBS until 2021! That year will mark Sheindlin’s 25th year on television. Holy crap!

“Judge Judy Sheindlin is one of the all-time great stars in the history of daytime television. She’s been a part of the CBS family for over two decades and we wanted it to stay that way by acquiring her incredible library of episodes,” said Paul Franklin, President of CTD. “We also want to thank Lisbeth Barron for her diligent work on this agreement. Finally, we’re grateful that Judy has been such an amazing collaborator – allowing us to retain her library so that CTD’s station partners will continue to benefit from this amazingly successful relationship.”

I was shocked to hear how popular the show still is! How many viewers is she bringing in daily?

“The nationally cleared strip has been the top-rated program in first-run syndication for the past eight seasons and the highest-rated court show for 21 straight years. Judge Judy averages more than 10 million viewers per day. The show airs throughout North America and in major markets around the world.”

Sheindlin is a household name and a gay marriage advocate. She gained momentum with millennials upon Bianca Del Rio’s impersonation of her during the Snatch Game on RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 6.

Check out Del Rio’s hysterical performance as Sheindlin below!