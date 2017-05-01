Julia Roberts Stands With Transgender Students

Transgender high school student Miguel Johnson shared with PEOPLE how Donald Trump's election has impacted the transgender community and he has one high profile supporter: Julia Roberts!

“I had the pleasure of presenting with Miguel at last year’s GLSEN Respect Awards, and Miguel, like all the students I meet there, is smart, kind and incredibly brave to live their life openly and honestly at such a young age,” Roberts said in a statement to PEOPLE. “As a parent, I want all students to feel safe and protected at school, and I stand with Miguel and trans students across the country. You are loved.”

Sharing his experience post-Trump, Johnson says:

“Before Trump got elected, he always said he was totally for LGBTQ students, because they’re people too and they deserve an education,” Johnson tells PEOPLE. “And then after he got elected, he was basically like, ‘Just kidding, I lied.’"...

Johnson blames Trump’s flip-flopping on LGBTQ issues with changing the atmosphere of acceptance in his small town. “The feeling went from, ‘Trump is supporting LGBTQ students, so I should too,’ to ‘Well, if he doesn’t care, I don’t need to either.’"