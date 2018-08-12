When it comes to Prides, do you stay local? We use our travel pieces to share with you our own personal experiences. Our writers are on the go and visiting these places they write about. In the past year, I personally have visited two great locations during their pride celebrations.

International Prides are amazing with so much energy, freshness, activism, and foreign men. We branched out from the US covered in the above two posts, but is it time to explore outside of June, too? These FIVE international Pride events continue to spread love and equality through August and September in some of the most sought-after locales. From boat parades in Amsterdam to drag shows in the Dominican Republic, these celebrations will not disappoint.

Amsterdam Gay Pride — July 28 thru August 5

We missed the boat on this one (pun intended) for this year, but we can still plan for next year! This unique European celebration is different from all the rest as their parade involves hundreds of decorated boats that sail through Amsterdam’s canals. More than 500,000+ spectators line the canal and watch as these vessels sail through the Reguliersdwarsstraat, Amstel Rembrandtplein and Paardenstraat areas.

CSD Berlin — July 28

Also known as Christopher Street Day, this celebration is one of the biggest gay Pride events in Europe. This one-day event focuses on the fight for equal rights for same-sex marriage throughout Germany. The parade takes place around Kurfürstendamm street and an abundance of street festivals and dance parties can be found across the city.

Copenhagen Pride — August 13 thru August 19

Copenhagen Pride takes place around the Town Hall Square, where thousands of colorful people line the city center for the Parade on Saturday, August 18. Multiple parties will also be taking pale throughout the city. Fun Fact: Copenhagen Pride will be hosting World Pride in 2021!

Caribbean Pride — September 15 thru September 22

This year CHIC Punta Cana is excited to bring back their second annual Caribbean Pride Week. This celebration of fun and inclusivity will include performances from world renowned DJ’s such as DJ Citizen Jane and Johnny Dynell, as well as electric drag performances from Toronto star Miss Conception.

Curacao Pride — September 27 thru September 30

Curacao Pride is a five-day celebration with plenty of parties and activities for both the local and international LGBTQ travelers. The highlights of the event include a Pride Walk, Beach Party and Pride Happy Hours.