Justice League Trailer: A New Peek At 'The Flash' And 'Aquaman'
Instinct Staff | October 9, 2017
Watching Gal Gadot kick ass in Wonder Woman helped to reinvigorate our enthusiasm for the DC Comics extended universe.
And now, with the release of the new Justice League trailer, our excitement continues to build!
Ezra Miller, with his ripped superhero body, looks pretty hot as The Flash.
And as for Jason Momoa?
Is it even possible to look at that delicious mound of muscle without flooding your basement?
Watch, and let us know what you think!
Add new comment