Justice League Trailer: A New Peek At 'The Flash' And 'Aquaman'

Instinct Staff | October 9, 2017

Watching Gal Gadot kick ass in Wonder Woman helped to reinvigorate our enthusiasm for the DC Comics extended universe. 

And now, with the release of the new Justice League trailer, our excitement continues to build!

Ezra Miller, with his ripped superhero body, looks pretty hot as The Flash.

 

A post shared by Ezra Miller (@ezrator) on

And as for Jason Momoa? 

Is it even possible to look at that delicious mound of muscle without flooding your basement?

 

Bolder United #JusticeLeague #Aquaman #UniteTheLeague. Aloha j

A post shared by Jason Momoa (@prideofgypsies) on

 Watch, and let us know what you think!

 

 