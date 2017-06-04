Justin Bieber Breaks Down While Performing At Manchester Benefit Concert

Justin Bieber got emotional while performing at the One Love Manchester concert today, held to benefit victims of the recent Manchester, England terror attack that horrified the world.

From ET Online:

It's not just the people in the audience at Sunday's One Love Manchester concert that were emotional; some of the performers on stage were, too. And that was true for Bieber, who fought back tears during a short speech after performing acoustic versions of "Love Yourself" and "Cold Water."

In a voice choked with emotion, the "Purpose" singer told the audience he wasn’t going to "let go of hope," before sharing some encouraging words from his faith. "God is good in the midst of the darkness; God is good in the midst of evil. God is in the midst, no matter what is happening in the world. And he loves you, and he's here for you."

