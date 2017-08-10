Justin Bieber Spotted With Sticky White Goo On His Shorts
Instinct Staff | August 10, 2017
Justin Bieber was recently spotted walking around topless, wearing a pair of yellow basketball shorts.
And while that in itself isn't news, a suspicious looking stain on those shorts has sucked up a great deal of the internet's time and attention.
Click HERE to take a peek at the sticky white goo...
Twitter speculates:
You guys, it's obvious he was drinking a Frappuccino, and some whipped cream fell on his shorts.
;)
What do you think that white goo is?
H/T: Queerty
