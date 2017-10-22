Justin Bieber Will Never Look This Way Again. New Tattoos Revealed.

Love him or loathe him, people pay attention to him and what he does. Is it his talent? Boyish looks? Twink power? Are we watching in hopes of more drama?

Now there's new body art that is getting news. Is Justin Bieber calling for more attention now? Or is hs just exploring his love of the ink?

In a couple of new Instagram posts just 24 hours ago, the Biebs shared with the world his new tattoos. His first shot is the typical bathroom selfie. Not only do we get to see his new body art, we also get to see what Justin uses for bathroom products. Dude, put your toothbrush away!

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Oct 21, 2017 at 7:34am PDT

For his next showing of his tattoo, Justin decided to give us moving art.. The video has him walking through his home and out to his infinity pool.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Oct 21, 2017 at 7:37am PDT

h/t: all photos from https://www.instagram.com/justinbieber/