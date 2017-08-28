Justin Bieber's Nudes Hit Instagram After Selena Gomez's Account Is Hacked

According to TMZ, hackers managed to break into Selena Gomez's Instagram account, and used it to post photos of her ex boyfriend, Justin Bieber. (NSFW)

A post from Selena's official IG account went up Monday showing 3 paparazzi pics of Bieber flashing his penis ... with a caption that read "LOOK AT THIS N***A LIL SHRIMPY."

Following the hack, Selena deactivated her account.

Billboard has more:

The photos were the same images published after Bieber's 2015 Bora Bora trip, according to multiple users who screen-grabbed the posts, and appears to be the work of a hacker. Billboard has reached out to Gomez's reps for comment. Gomez was previously the most-followed user on Instagram, second only to the official Instagram account with 125 million followers, according to a March 2017 ranking by Socialblade.

Harpers Bazaar posted the uncensored snap, if you have interest... (NSFW)

H/T: TMZ