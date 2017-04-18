Justin Hartley Deserves A Nude Scene On 'This Is Us,' And Here's Why

Justin Hartley recently revealed that he was "offended" that he hadn't yet had a nude scene on NBC's hit drama series, This Is Us.

“You know, the thing about it is — no, I’m a little upset about it,” he said of not having a nude scene yet. “I mean, what does that say? Am I losing it?”

No, Justin, you're definitely not losing it! In fact, you'll be happy to know that PEOPLE heard your lament, and has compiled five sexy reasons you need a This Is Us nude scene!

From PEOPLE:

Here are 5 really sexy reasons why Kevin Pearson (Harley’s character) deserves a nude scene next. 1. We’ve already seen him shirtless as “The Manny” — so close! 2. Hartley had no problem stripping down as Oliver Queen in the CW’s Smallville. Sadly, it wasn’t on This Is Us. 3. He also went shirtless during his time on the soap opera The Young and the Restless. 4. Justin did bare it all on ABC’s show the Mistresses — again, not on This Is Us! 5. Lastly, Hartley stripped down for charity during his appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

We support this campaign! If you do too, help spread this far and wide so the good folks at NBC hear our demands!

