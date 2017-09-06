Justin Hartley Gets His Legs Up in the Upcoming "A Bad Moms Christmas"

It looks like we have a lot to look forward to this holiday season. For one, the inevitable weight gain. Two, the movie A Bad Moms Christmas will be released, and from one look at the red band trailer, it is going to be yet another inappropriate and totally amazing hoot had by all.

The film once again stars Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell and Kathryn Hahn as the "bad moms", except this time, the film brings along their mothers to add some hilarity into the mix. The mothers in question (great casting for this) are Susan Sarandon, Christine Baranski and Cheryl Hines. BRILLIANT!

One particular scene caught our attention, which features Kathryn Hahn's character getting cozy with a superbly hot Santa stripper, played by This Is Us star Justin Hartley.

Evidently, the two met prior to a night of him dancing on a stage, and it went along the lines of her waxing his special area.

“I’ll hold my butt-crack open for you anytime you want, Carla,” he tells her, while caressing her hair behind her ear.

“That is so romantic,” Carla’s friend says.

Indeed. If this is tease of what's to come, then I can't wait for the new film to premiere on November 3rd. See the full trailer here. Def NSFW.