Justin Timberlake, Eminem Raise $2 Million For Victims Of Manchester Terror Attack

Ariana Grande has announced that she would be returning to Manchester to perform a benefit concert for the families of those who lost their lives in the in the bombing of her last concert.

But she's not the only celebrity to extend support to victims of the senseless attack.

In fact, Justin Timberlake and Eminem have already helped to raise over $2 million dollars to assist families affected by the attack.

Join me in helping Manchester victims & their families, Make a donation to the @BritishRedCross and @MENnewsdesk https://t.co/JchJtYOdMU — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) May 25, 2017

Eminem is one of the big names helping lead the way on that front. He shared a link on his Twitter page to a fund set up by the Manchester Evening News and British Red Cross, imploring followers to join him in donating money to help:The Detroit native using social media to help promote the cause is significant, because he tends to shy away from social media use in general. Most of his feed is dedicated to promoting tours or upcoming work of his, including a tease for the upcoming anniversary edition of The Eminem Show. Taking the time to lend his voice to the cause shows you how seriously he’s taking it. Other notable voices in the music industry chipped in to raise awareness for the cause, including Justin Timberlake. Those two names alone are big enough to make a difference; Timberlake and Eminem have over 80 million Twitter followers between the two of them, and with voices like theirs behind the cause, over £1,770,000—or almost $2.3 million—has already been raised to assist families affected by the attack. The campaign’s ultimate goal of £2 million is on the verge of being met within days of being set up.

Neither artist’s donation has been disclosed publicly, but their work here is a more important collaboration than anything they could do musically.

Click here if you're like to make a contribution to help victims of the Manchester terror attack.

