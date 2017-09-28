Justin Timberlake Finalizing Deal To Perform At 2018 Super Bowl Halftime Show

14 years after he notoriously exposed Janet Jackson's breast during a halftime show, Justin Timberlake is expected to entertain audiences at Super Bowl LII, next February.

According to insider knowledge, the 36-year-old performer is "finalizing" the deal which could see him performing with friend and collaborator Jay-Z.

According to Us Weekly:

Timberlake threw it back to his ’NSync days at the 2017 Super Bowl, when he appeared in a surprise Bai Antioxidant Infusions water commercial alongside Christopher Walken. In the ad, the legendary actor, 74, did a dramatic reading of the pop band’s hit “Bye Bye Bye.” Timberlake and the official Twitter account for ‘NSync shared the commercial afterward. “Here goes… #BaiBaiBai. With the one and only #ChristopherWalken. @DrinkBai #SB51,” Timberlake tweeted. The band’s page added: “Bye Bye = Bai Bai.” Timberlake’s 2004 performance with Jackson not only caused a stir, but changed the rules of the annual broadcasted sporting event as well. Following the shocking end to their performance of Timberlake’s hit “Rock Your Body” – in which he pulled part of Jackson’s costume off, briefly revealing her pierced nipple and right breast – the Federal Communications Commission cracked down on new policies and a five-second broadcast delay during live performances was implemented.

We wonder if Timberlake will find a way to make it up to Jackson?

