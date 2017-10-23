Justin Timberlake to Perform Superbowl 52 Halftime Show

14 years after his involvement in Janet Jackson’s infamous “Nipplegate”, Justin Timberlake will make a return to the Super Bowl Halftime stage as headliner for the 52nd Super Bowl. Justin Timberlake made the official announcement with in a video with Jimmy Fallon.

The halftime show will be sponsored by Pepsi and directed by Hamish Hamilton, who directed the opening and closing ceremonies for the 2012 London Olympics.

Janet Jackson’s wardrobe malfunction during the 2004 Halftime show earned resulted in her being banned from the stage, but there has since been quite a stir with Justin not being equally responsible for the mishap.

--and what do people think?

Justin Timberlake officially the Superbowl halftime show, and if he doesn't bring out Janet Jackson, I'm gonna be highly upset. pic.twitter.com/avP6xUpie9 — (@3lone) October 23, 2017

"#IDeserveACupcakeFor causing Janet Jackson to have that 'wardrobe malfunction' at the Super Bowl halftime show." - Justin Timberlake pic.twitter.com/R2Rfu1bGyx — Seth-sy MFer(@SethFromThe716) September 27, 2017

#JusticeForJanet we didnt have social media in 2004, we do know so lets make our voices heard pic.twitter.com/TnBUu8ppbA — Ken Doll (@BeehiveKen) October 23, 2017

Justin Timberlake officially doing Super Bowl halftime. Dream setlist: - "Lovestoned"

- 9-minute Janet Jackson apology

- "Gone" (w/ *NSYNC) — Jason Lipshutz (@jasonlipshutz) October 23, 2017

It better be called "Janet Jackson I'm sorry you can have the show instead" pic.twitter.com/y4KgtVEk1e — Skyelton (@FlexinFerg) October 23, 2017

"And to a world sick with racism..... get well soon".... pic.twitter.com/hBY5W9e7hh — MsSNATCHAWigJackson (@1_800GOTMyLife) October 23, 2017

Will the NFL bring Janet back for a surprise performance? Maybe she’ll get to pull off JT’s pants. We will see.

The game will take place at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Sunday, February 4, 2018.