Justin Timberlake to Perform Superbowl 52 Halftime Show
14 years after his involvement in Janet Jackson’s infamous “Nipplegate”, Justin Timberlake will make a return to the Super Bowl Halftime stage as headliner for the 52nd Super Bowl. Justin Timberlake made the official announcement with in a video with Jimmy Fallon.
The halftime show will be sponsored by Pepsi and directed by Hamish Hamilton, who directed the opening and closing ceremonies for the 2012 London Olympics.
Janet Jackson’s wardrobe malfunction during the 2004 Halftime show earned resulted in her being banned from the stage, but there has since been quite a stir with Justin not being equally responsible for the mishap.
--and what do people think?
Will the NFL bring Janet back for a surprise performance? Maybe she’ll get to pull off JT’s pants. We will see.
The game will take place at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Sunday, February 4, 2018.
