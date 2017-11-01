Justin Trudeau Dressed as Clark Kent for Halloween!

Many of us have had a bit of a love affair with Canadian Prime Minster Justin Trudeau for quite some time now, in particular his support of the LGBTQ community and his amazing bubble butt that rivals David Beckham's.

Well, that love might be overflowing as of yesterday. Not only for Halloween, but for work as well, Justin dressed up as the lovable superhero Clark Kent where he walked down the stairs and ripped his shirt open to reveal the "S on his Chest" Superman in its famous yellow, red and blue colors.

Justin Trudeau arrived for House duties today dressed as Clark Kent for Halloween. (via CBC News) pic.twitter.com/iCjUxVov73 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 31, 2017

He definitely resembles Clark in many ways, so is this another way for us to fantasize about him in a different way? Regardless, keep doing what you're doing Justin. We support you.