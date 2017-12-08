Justin Trudeau Makes History By Appearing On Gay Magazine Cover

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is making history again!

After becoming the first Canadian leader to to march in an LGBT Pride event, he's now become the first Canadian Prime Minister to cover an LGBT magazine.

Mr. Trudeau, who appears on the January cover of Attitude, speaks to the magazine about the fight for gay rights in a world exclusive interview.

He says:

“The LGBT+ community has become emblematic of the fight for human rights. The fact that so many people have gone for so long feeling that they had to be ashamed, or hide something about their core identity to fit into society is a lesson for everyone to push against. “Every time someone says to me, ‘Why do you still feel it’s important to walk Prides?’ [I say] it’s because there’s so much more to do, and the more that we are exposed to stories that reveal our own biases, the privileges we take for granted, that other people don’t have, the better we’ll be at standing up for other people’s rights and opportunities.”

Mr. Trudeau also speaks to Canada's reputation as a liberal country, reflects on his first two years in office, and more, in the new interview.

Late last month, Mr. Trudeau issued a formal government apology to persecuted LGBTQ2 Canadians who were criminally prosecuted for "gross indecency" charges, as well as to those who were forced to leave military or public service jobs.

Furthermore, the government said that it will pay out more than $100 million to compensate individuals who were forced from military or public service jobs.

Head to Attitude for more.