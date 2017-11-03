Justin Trudeau's Son Wore A Pink Dress, And Twitter Is Loving It
The Twitterverse is a flutter with praise for Justin Trudeau, and his lovely family.
You may have seen that the Canadian prime minister dressed as Superman for Halloween.
And now, people are heaping praise on the politician after he recently shared a photo of his family, dressed up for the holiday.
Trudeau's wife Sophie and daughter Elle-Grace dressed as Wonder Woman, and his son Xavier wore a werewolf costume.
But people are particularly fond of Trudeau’s three-year-old son Hadrien, who chose to dress as the character Skye from the cartoon PAW Patrol.
According to the cartoon's WIki, Skye, who is the first female member of the PAW Patrol, rides a helicopter and is known for making "her landings graceful with flips."
Speaking of his son's costume, Trudeau said in a press conference:
"He [Hadrien] insisted on being Skye. And that’s fine with us."
And it was fine for many people on Twitter, as well.
