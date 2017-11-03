Justin Trudeau's Son Wore A Pink Dress, And Twitter Is Loving It

The Twitterverse is a flutter with praise for Justin Trudeau, and his lovely family.

You may have seen that the Canadian prime minister dressed as Superman for Halloween.

And now, people are heaping praise on the politician after he recently shared a photo of his family, dressed up for the holiday.

Trudeau's wife Sophie and daughter Elle-Grace dressed as Wonder Woman, and his son Xavier wore a werewolf costume.

But people are particularly fond of Trudeau’s three-year-old son Hadrien, who chose to dress as the character Skye from the cartoon PAW Patrol.

Have a Super Halloween! pic.twitter.com/sUlx2stilX — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 31, 2017

According to the cartoon's WIki, Skye, who is the first female member of the PAW Patrol, rides a helicopter and is known for making "her landings graceful with flips."

Speaking of his son's costume, Trudeau said in a press conference:

"He [Hadrien] insisted on being Skye. And that’s fine with us."

And it was fine for many people on Twitter, as well.

You constantly make me so proud to be Canadian and to gave such an amazing man with such a wonderful family as our L.M. — Lyndsay Winegarden (@LyndsayWinegard) November 1, 2017

I didnt want to make this like a headline yesterday but I think it is rad as hell Trudeau made zero fuss about his son's pink princess dress pic.twitter.com/LQ9Ba9no3b — Anthony Oliveira (@meakoopa) November 1, 2017

Justin Trudeau let his son dress in a pink dress for halloween and I think there are a few parents who could take a page out of his book pic.twitter.com/E5neTtyhC4 — PM Steal Yo Girl (@PMStealYoGirl) November 1, 2017

So adorkingly adorable, the whole family! — Christine Pike (@AvalancheToo) November 1, 2017