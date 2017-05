Kathy Griffin has apologized following the reaction to the controversial image and video of her holding a bloody "Donald Trump" head. The image was shot by photographer Tyler Shields.

Griffin tweeted:

I am sorry. I went too far. I was wrong. pic.twitter.com/LBKvqf9xFB — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 30, 2017

TMZ reported on the original image.

Kathy Griffin Beheads Donald Trump in Shocking Photo Shoot (PHOTO) https://t.co/UM9GHRrFf5 — TMZ (@TMZ) May 30, 2017

