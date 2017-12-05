Kathy Griffin Claims John Travolta Is Closeted!

And Assumes Travolta’s Wife Knows About It!

Goodness Kathy Griffin keeps delivering on the drama! This certainly has been a year for Griffin. I mean, perhaps not her greatest year. She didn’t win anymore Emmys or Grammys, but it’s safe to say that everyone knows her name now. Regardless of your opinion, her name has been on everyone’s tongue this year. Yes, all because of her controversial photograph of the guy in The White House. I firmly believe that she shouldn’t have apologized and of course she’s retracted her apology. Since my dreams have been crushed of seeing another one of her stand up specials; I now have to pray she’ll be performing in Los Angeles sometime in the near future. Until then, I lurk on Griffin’s Twitter to get her latest take on celebrity gossip. Everything that comes out of her mouth is so juicy and uncensored – it’s heaven. Seriously, if you’re not one of the 2 million people following her: DO IT!

So, Griffin decides to answer random fan questions. One twitter user begs the question: “What’s the deal with John Travolta?”

Well, Griffin then decides to state she believes Travolta is a closeted homosexual and his wife is in on his, ahem, business. Check out the tweet below:

I assume he is a closeted gay man, whom Kelly Preston entered into a marriage of convenience with, because when she was dating Charlie Sheen, I believe he shot her in the arm in a car. I could take these questions all night. https://t.co/iznVTf6pzN — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) December 6, 2017

How can you ask this? A great deal for both. A gay scientologist? The cult isn't big on the gayz. Kelly figures, "so he blows a guy every so often? At least he won't shoot me in a car." https://t.co/MyXkmQdZlJ — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) December 6, 2017

Sooooo do you think Griffin is telling the truth?! There’s been rumors for years about Travolta. Is Griffin about to blow another whistle?! How insane would it be if this was true and Travolta comes out?! Ahh!

