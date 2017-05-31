Kathy Griffin Dumped By Squatty Potty After 'Bloody Trump' Photo

Squatty Potty has dumped Kathy Griffin as a spokesperson following backlash over her "bloody Donald Trump" photo and video shoot. Griffin apologized hours after the images were released.

TheWrap reports:

“We were shocked and disappointed to learn about the image Ms. Griffin shared today, it was deeply inappropriate and runs contrary to the core values our company stands for,” the Utah-based company’s CEO Bobby Edwards said in a statement to TheWrap. “In response, Squatty Potty has suspended its ad campaign featuring Ms. Griffin. We have acted swiftly and decisively to demonstrate our commitment to a culture of decency, civility, and tolerance,” the Squatty Potty chief continued.

According to TheWrap it's still TBD whether Kathy will get to keep her annual New Year's Eve gig on CNN.

“We found what she did disgusting and offensive,” a spokesperson for the network told TheWrap Tuesday night. “We are pleased to see she has apologized and asked that the photos be taken down. We are evaluating New Year’s Eve and have made no decisions at this point.”

