Kathy Griffin Says She's On Hollywood's Blacklist, Shares Emails As Proof

Photo: NBC News

Kathy Griffin says she has reason to believe she's been blacklisted in Hollywood.

The comedian explains that although she was invited to speak this year at The Hollywood Reporter's annual Women in Entertainment Power 100 event, the offer has since been rescinded.

To support her claim, Griffins shared redacted copies from her email exchange to Facebook.

She writes:

If you’ve ever wondered what blacklisting in any industry looks like, especially if you're a woman of a certain age, I’ll show you right now.

Last month, I received an invite through my former publicist to deliver the opening remarks at The Hollywood Reporter Power 100 Women In Entertainment breakfast that will be held in December. I've attended this event numerous times, including last year when they honored Megyn Kelly (and yeah…I playfully flipped her the bird when she continued to praise Trump). I was honored to FINALLY have my chance to take the mic at an event I admired and to address my peers directly. Unfortunately, they rescinded my offer and I am no longer invited to speak. I do not buy their official reasoning and I believe “the word has been put out” on me. I can’t help but take this as another occasion where Hollywood is blacklisting a woman and silencing her. After decades of hard work in this industry, it’s my opinion that this is not right nor justified. Yeah, I took one photo holding up a children’s Halloween Trump mask with ketchup on it…so what? How’s that feigned outrage working out for you now in light of a possible impending nuclear holocaust?

For decades, I have worked to shine a light in a humorous way on a coterie of topics, controversial and otherwise, in an extremely male-dominated field. I have received no public support that has translated into being able to simply resume my life-long career.

In any way possible, I will of course continue to champion those without voices and those who are disenfranchised, with the hope of being able to do my job. I just want to make you laugh, even though I don’t have one single day of paid work ahead of me in the United States for the rest of my life. That’s what blacklisting is.

I’ve attached the emails that were sent to my team and I so you can all see for yourself.

KG