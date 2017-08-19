Kathy Griffin Says A TV Exec Told Her To Beg Trump For Forgiveness

Kathy Griffin, who was recently exonerated by the Secret Service for the controversial image in which she can be seen holding what was meant to look like Donald Trump's decapitated, blood covered head, says that a television executive told her to send a letter to the president, to beg him to forgive her.

On social media, Griffin shared a redacted copy of the letter from the CBS executive.

She writes:

“Holy sh*tballs! Please read entire letter. Not a joke. It’s from a current member of the Board of Directors at CBS. NOT saying this is CBS’s view, in fact they may not be aware that their board member has these leanings. It’s NUTS.”

H/T: Towleroad