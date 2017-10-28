Kathy Griffin TAKES DOWN Harvey Levin & Andy Cohen in Brutal Video

Kathy Griffin just posted an EPIC video on her YouTube page, where she takes down both Harvey Levin and Andy Cohen, where she reveals Harvey's phone number and claims the following: "People like Harvey Levin and Andy Cohen, who honestly just live to take women down.” She also encouraged her fans to preserve the video in case it gets taken down ASAP.

She goes in on Harvey first, who she blames for fueling the controversy surrounding her posing with a fake decapitated head of Donald Trump. She then explains how this completely ruined not only her life, but her mother's who got death threats at the retirement home she lives in, and her sister who recently passed of cancer.

“Where the f*** did you get my personal cell number and who the f*** do you think you are harassing me on my cell phone calling me directly? Your good friend Lisa Bloom?” she said.

She then went in on Andy Cohen, who just pulled an "I don't know her" in a recent interview where he forgot who she was. She alleged that he was a "miserable boss" when she was filming her Emmy-award winning reality show, My Life on the D-List. She claims that Bravo visited the set twice in the six years it was on.

I am completely stunned by this story. It is 100% false and totally made up. — Andy Cohen (@Andy) October 28, 2017

It goes on more, as she rips into Bravo and NBC Universal people as well. Andy Cohen has already taken to his Twitter, saying it's false and made-up.

Here's the video. You be the judge.